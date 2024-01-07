Drink driver found with half-full lager glass loses special reasons bid to avoid ban

Ashley James Jones admitted drink-driving in a Volkswagon Golf on an unclassified road on October 19 last year at a hearing on November 8.

But the 26 year-old of Cwmquarry, Llandewi, near Llandrindod Wells, appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday to put forward a special reasons argument.

Police were looking for a missing pensioner at 11.40pm on October 19 when they came across Jones’ car parked in a layby near Llanddewi with the headlights on, the key in the ignition and the engine running.

They spoke to him and saw a half-full glass of an amber liquid in the centre console. They could also smell alcohol and reported that Jones was slurring his words.