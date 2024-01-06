Three points and a £700 court bill for woman seen with no licence and no seatbelt
A woman was given a court bill of more than £700 and three points after taking to the wheel without a licence or a seatbelt.
By David Tooley
Published
Worcestershire Magistrates' Court heard that Leanne Bennett, of Brook Road, Craven Arms, had been driving a Vauxhall Astra on the A49 at Ludlow on May 15 last year without a licence and was not wearing a seatbelt.
The court, sitting on Thursday December 28, 2023, was told that the charges were proved under the single justice procedure.
The 33-year-old was not in court to hear the decision.
For the licence offence Bennett was handed three points, fined £220 and ordered to pay a victims' surcharge of £176 and prosecution costs of £90.
For not wearing a seatbelt she was also fined £220, giving a total of £706.