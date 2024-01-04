Police appeal over stolen agricultural vehicle

Wellington West and Rural PC, Rob McNally, said the vehicle – a red Manitou Bobcat – had been taken from the SY4 area of the county.

The SY4 area includes Wem, Baschurch, Shawbury, Nescliffe and Bomere Heath.

PC McNally said the vehicle had been taken during the early hours of Saturday, December 30.

He said: "A red Manitou bobcat/small tractor style agricultural vehicle was stolen from the SY4 area of Shropshire during the early hours of the 30/12/2023.

"The vehicle is still outstanding. These vehicles are often hidden in woodland in rural area's following the theft. If seen or you see any suspicious activity please contact police."