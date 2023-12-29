Man assaulted in Bridgnorth

The incident on Riverside near Cartway occurred around 2.30am on the Saturday before Christmas Eve when a male was attacked near to the Bassa Villa restaurant.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Officers were called to a report of an assault at Riverside in Bridgnorth, Shropshire around 2.30am on Saturday, December 23. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anybody with information is being urged to contact the police on 01743 237439.