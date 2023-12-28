Cannabis farm found following Christmas Day pub blaze

The incident at the Red Castle Inn in Harmer Hill saw six fire engines scrambled to the disused pub at around 10am and 30 firefighters battle to get the fire under control.

While nobody was injured in the blaze, Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had proved to be "very complex" because of the internal layout of the upstairs of the disused pub.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed that around 100 cannabis plants were found at the former pub.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers were requested to attend a fire at the Red Castle public house at Harmer Hill, Shropshire at around 11am on Christmas Day morning.

“Around 100 cannabis plants were found at the premises and those not destroyed by the blaze were due to be taken away to be disposed of.

“No arrests have been made, but enquiries are ongoing.”

Police closed Higher Road, in Harmer Hill on Christmas Day and advised drivers to use an alternative route. The ambulance service was also in attendance.

The fire was extinguished and the road reopened just after 1pm.

The Red Castle has been closed since August 2018. Subsequent proposals to demolish it and build homes have been refused by Shropshire Council.