Man hurt in town-centre crash which closed road

The incident took place on Newtown's High Street at around 10.35pm on Saturday, December 23.

There was a significant police presence in the area as the road was closed and people were asked to avoid the route while officers dealt with an incident.

Now Dyfed Powys Police has confirmed that a pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision involving a blue Kia Picanto, with investigations into the incident 'ongoing' according to a spokesman.

In an update the spokesman said: "Police were called at 10.35pm, Saturday, December 23, to a report of a road traffic collision on High Street, Newtown.

"The collision involved a pedestrian and a blue Kia Picanto. The male pedestrian was taken to hospital."