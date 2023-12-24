Three arrested on suspicion of murder after death of man, 52, in Wem

West Mercia Police has launched a murder investigation following the death of a 52-year-old man from Isherwoods Way in Wem.

Emergency services attended the address at around 4pm on Saturday.

Images posted on social media showed a significant police presence in the area.

Now police say two men, aged 51 and 41, and one woman, 37, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse moved to reassure local residents, saying officers believe there is "no wider risk to the public".

He added that police would be present in the area over the coming days as part of the investigation.

He said: “I understand that incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the local community that there is no wider risk to the public.

"Officers will be in the area for the next couple of days whilst we investigate this incident.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life."