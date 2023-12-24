The incident took place on High Street in Shrewsbury on Saturday night, with officers saying it had left customers shaken.

In a post on social media, Shrewsbury Police said: "Whilst on patrol in Shrewsbury town centre last night somebody found it amusing to throw a fire cracker at the window of a restaurant on the high street.

"This frightened customers and caused a very loud bang. We will be trawling through town CCTV to try and identify the offender."