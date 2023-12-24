Walker Diecastings Holdings, of the Alveley Industrial Estate, Alveley, Bridgnorth, and its major shareholder Alan James Walker, of Chelmarsh, near Bridgnorth, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on December 5.

The company admitted being in contravention of a condition requiring it to give a security for the payment of VAT between March 29 and September 25 this year. It is an offence under Value Added Tax Act 1994.

For that breach the company was fined £1,667, and ordered to pay a £2,000 victims' surcharge and costs of £67.50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Magistrates took the guilty plea into account when imposing the fine.

The company also admitted failing to comply with Pay As You Earn regulations between May 8 and September 25. It had failed to give security, or further security, for the payment of amounts for which it was accountable to HM Revenue and Customs.

That is an offence under the Social Security (Contributions) Regulations 2001.

The company was fined £1,667 for that offence after the guilty plea was taken into account.

It was also fined £1,667 for offences under Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) Regulations 2003.

The company has a total court bill of £7,068.50.

Mr Walker, who is aged 55, pleaded guilty to breaches of the same VAT, social security and Income Tax regulations.

The charges were that between March 29 and September 25 he supplied aluminium diecast products, in contravention of a condition requiring him to give a security for the payment of VAT.

For that offence he was fined £923, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £1,107 and costs of £67.50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

For failing to comply with PAYE regulations between May 8 and September 25, 2023 regarding social security contributions he was fined £923.

And for failing to give security, or further security, for the payment of amounts to HM Revenue and Customs under the Income Tax (Pay As You Earn) Regulations 2003 he was also fined £923.

Walker faces a total court bill of £3,943.50.