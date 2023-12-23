Man appears in court after more than 700 cannabis plants found in Telford drugs bust

Ilirjan Xhelo, aged 29, is charged with producing a drug of Class B and abstracting electricity.

It comes after West Mercia Police carried out a drugs raid at an address in Stafford Road, Wrockwardine Wood, on Wednesday.

They found 730 plants with an estimated street value of £600,000.

Xhelo, of no fixed abode, entered no plea to the charges at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

He will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 18. He was remanded in custody until his next court date.