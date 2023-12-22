Woman, 36, faces court sentencing after drunken row was witnessed by members of the public
Members of the public, including a young child, witnessed an angry row in the street between a drunk woman and a man.
By David Tooley
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Lisa Reynolds told a man to "get in the ******* taxi now" on May 26, 2023.
Hannah Baddeley, prosecuting, said Reynolds then punched the man to the head, knock him to the floor, before kicking him and then walking off.
She said a seven-year-old child who witnessed the incident had been scared by it.