Newtown firm ordered to pay £1,000 after failing to ID driver suspected of road offence

CDL Group Ltd, based at Mochdre Industrial Estate, Newtown, did not identify the driver of a 17-plate Nissan, who police believe committed a crime on June 28 this year.

A guilty plea to a charge of failing to identify a driver when required was entered on behalf of the company at Worcester Magistrates Court.

The firm was fined £666, and also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £266 surcharge.