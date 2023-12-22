Newtown firm ordered to pay £1,000 after failing to ID driver suspected of road offence
A business management firm has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 after failing to identify a driver of one of its vehicles who was suspected of a road offence.
CDL Group Ltd, based at Mochdre Industrial Estate, Newtown, did not identify the driver of a 17-plate Nissan, who police believe committed a crime on June 28 this year.
A guilty plea to a charge of failing to identify a driver when required was entered on behalf of the company at Worcester Magistrates Court.
The firm was fined £666, and also ordered to pay £110 in prosecution costs and a £266 surcharge.