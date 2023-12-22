Man arrested and handcuffed in dramatic town centre sweep is handed a caution

Police swooped on the man's car in Claremont Street, in Shrewsbury, on Wednesday morning as a part of Operation Darwin where they searched his car and put him in handcuffs before placing him in the back of a police van.

Suspected cannabis was found during the search, with suspected stolen goods in a large bag. The arrest was watched by a crowd of the public and invited media.

West Mercia Police has confirmed that the man arrested has been handed a conditional caution.

"He he was issued a conditional caution; the conditions being to attend a victim awareness course and a drug misuse course," said a spokesperson for West Mercia Police.