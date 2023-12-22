Man, 67, faces crown court trial after denying exposure and sexual assault charges

Michael Moreton, of High Street, Albrighton, entered his pleas at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The first accusation Moreton faces is that he intentionally exposed his genitals in Wolverhampton between January 1, 2022, and January 27, 2023, intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress.

Moreton also faces a second charge that between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, at Wolverhampton he intentionally sexually touched a woman aged 16 or over when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting.

District Judge Ian Barnes decided to send the case to Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 16, 2024.

Moreton was bailed to appear at the crown court on that date.