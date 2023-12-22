Shropshire Star
Air rifle, cash and Class A drug seized in police crackdown on county lines and shoplifting

Police arrested 19 people as well as seizing a rifle, Class A drugs and cash in a crackdown on county lines, drink driving and shoplifting.

By Nick Humphreys
Pebbles, a police sniffer dog, helped officers carry out a thorough search of the property

Several planned activities - collectively known as Operation Forefront - took place across Shropshire including an early morning drugs raid, an operation to stop shop thieves and a joint effort with Merseyside Police targeting known drug users and dealers.

West Mercia Police officers also carried out night patrols targeting people driving under the influence of drink and/or drugs, with a total of 11 roadside breath tests carried out.

Shropshire Star joined officers at a dawn raid in Ditherington, Shrewsbury, and the shoplifting operation in the town centre.

Officers smashed the patio doors in with a ladder at 5.20am at the raid in Holyoake Close. No arrests were made, but cannabis, scales, drug bags and a wad of cash were all seized as police sought to disrupt county lines dealing.

Later in the morning, a man was arrested in the town centre on suspicion of theft after being spotted loading items believed to be stolen into a car. The man was caught in Claremont Street, near the market.

It was part of Operation Darwin, a tactic involving CCTV monitoring and undercover officers aimed at catching thieves in the act. One officer described it as being "like fishing".

