Watch: Police smash into Shrewsbury home in dawn drugs raid

Officers burst into the house in Holyoake Close, Ditherington at around 5.20am, smashing in the rear patio doors with a ladder, before charging in, shouting "Police!"

A woman was in the property, but she was not the individual who officers were looking for. There were also children in the house.

A thorough search was carried out by officers, with the assistance of sniffer dog, Pebbles. The search included bins and buckets as well as other nooks and crannies outside.