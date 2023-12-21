Shropshire Star
Close

Watch: Police smash into Shrewsbury home in dawn drugs raid

This is the moment police smashed their way into a Shrewsbury home in a dawn raid.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published
Police smash through the patio doors with a ladder

Officers burst into the house in Holyoake Close, Ditherington at around 5.20am, smashing in the rear patio doors with a ladder, before charging in, shouting "Police!"

A woman was in the property, but she was not the individual who officers were looking for. There were also children in the house.

A thorough search was carried out by officers, with the assistance of sniffer dog, Pebbles. The search included bins and buckets as well as other nooks and crannies outside.

Similar stories
Most popular