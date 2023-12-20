Woman, 26, falsely reported hours and stole money from employer - taking more than £13,000
A Shropshire woman faces being sentenced by a crown court judge after she admitted making false representations and stealing from her employer.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Katie Holland, aged 26, of Atherton Rise, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to two connected charges when she appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The first charge was that between January 1, 2019, and November 24, 2021, she falsely reported her hours worked and money received at her place of work, amounting to £3,400.