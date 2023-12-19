Telford thief who admitted being naked in public and driving dangerously to be sentenced at crown court
A Telford man who admitted indecent behaviour while being naked in public will be sentenced at crown court.
Kenny Church, 35, of Stafford Street, St Georges, missed two Telford Magistrates Court appearances after admitting a string of offences, including outraging public decency.
He was back in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court last Friday, where it was decided he will be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 12 next year for his crimes.