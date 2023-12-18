Van driver who failed to stop after Whitchurch crash to face sentence next month

Paul Heatly, aged 66, crashed an Iveco van into a Ford Transit at Waymills Industrial Estate in Whitchurch on May 12 this year.

Heatly, of Worthington Street, Whitchurch, pleaded not guilty to failing to stop and failing to report a road accident, but was found guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court in his absence.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 17 next year.