Van driver who failed to stop after Whitchurch crash to face sentence next month

A van driver who crashed into another van at an industrial estate will be sentenced in the new year.

By Nick Humphreys
Published
Worcester Magistrates Court

Paul Heatly, aged 66, crashed an Iveco van into a Ford Transit at Waymills Industrial Estate in Whitchurch on May 12 this year.

Heatly, of Worthington Street, Whitchurch, pleaded not guilty to failing to stop and failing to report a road accident, but was found guilty at Worcester Magistrates Court in his absence.

He is due to be sentenced at the same court on January 17 next year.

