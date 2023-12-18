Hefty fine and ban for Land Rover drink driver caught two-and-a-half times the limit

Zacharias Preece, from Ludlow, was caught in the Land Rover Discovery on Eastmead, Stoke Prior, Leominster on October 21 this year.

A test found that Preece had 94 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales in 35mcg. He was also not insured to drive the Land Rover.

Preece, of The Avenue, Wyson, Brimfield, Ludlow, pleaded guilty at Hereford Magistrates Court to driving a motor vehicle while above the alcohol limit, and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Magistrates banned him from driving for two years and fined him £576. He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs and a £230 surcharge.