Drink driver crashed van into neighbour's car while double alcohol limit

Daryl Blake Harrison was double the legal drink-drive limit when he crashed his Vauxhall Vivaro in the early hours of August 27 in Talgarth.

The 29-year-old of Queen’s Avenue received a mandatory three-year ban at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 6, because he had been given disqualified for drug-driving in 2021. Harrison had originally denied drink-driving but he changed his plea.

Prosecuting, Ms Suzanne Cartwright said the incident happened at 1.20am, when a woman said her neighbour had crashed into her car, and seemed to be under the influence.