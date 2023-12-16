Suspended prison sentence for man after breach of sex offenders register requirement
A homeless Shrewsbury man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after the second breach of a sex offenders register requirement.
By David Tooley
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday that Ronan Hutchinson had failed to notify the authorities of his change to no fixed abode.
This followed another breach when the 23-year-old had not kept in touch with his supervisor at an arranged appointment on November 8.
Magistrates decided that only a custodial sentence can be justified because of a previous conviction for same offence.
They handed down a custodial sentence of 14 days - seven days for each breach - and suspended it for two months.
Magistrates did not make an order for costs because of Hutchinson's limited ability to pay.