For the first time plain-clothes police officers, who are specially trained in behavioural detection, will be in pubs and clubs during party season in a bid to tackle predatory behaviour.

If the officers spot anyone displaying "concerning behaviour", they will call on uniformed colleagues to intervene to help prevent any criminal offences from taking place.

The tactic, funded by the Safer Streets 5 initiative granted to West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner, aims to create a safer nighttime economy for all.

PCC John Campion said: “I am committed to ensuring everyone is safe and feels safe in communities across West Mercia, especially during the nighttime economy.

“At the heart of my Safer West Mercia Plan is a focus on tackling violence against women and girls. I welcome the introduction of trained undercover officers playing a vital and covert role to identify predatory behaviour and ensure perpetrators are taken off our streets.”

This week also sees the launch of the annual Operation Christmas Presence, which sees extra officers on duty to help keep people safe on some of the busiest nights of the year in town and city centres.

With extra people out celebrating in the run-up to Christmas, officers are issuing a warning to anyone intent on causing trouble that they will not be welcome on the region’s streets this weekend.

Superintendent Edward Hancox, head of prevention at West Mercia Police, said: “From previous experience, we know which nights are likely to be the busiest over the festive period and we will have extra officers on duty to help keep people safe.

“Most people can go out, have a few drinks and enjoy themselves without causing any trouble. It is the minority who cause trouble and our message to these people is: ‘We are looking out for you and we will take action'.

“Being drunk is no defence for becoming involved in violent crime or disorder. When it comes to drinking alcohol, people need to take responsibility for their actions and know their limits.

"Don’t get a criminal record and ruin your future prospects through something you do while you’re drunk.”