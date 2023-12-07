Teenager avoids custodial sentence for carrying a machete in Cleobury Mortimer

Telford Magistrates Court heard that when the incident happened in Cleobury Mortimer on July 13, 2022 the youth committed the offence as he was "trying to get home after a prolonged attack from adults with weapons."

The youth cannot be named for legal reasons but he pleaded guilty to possessing a sharp pointed article in a public place when he appeared at court on November 23, this year.

Magistrates decided that the offence was "so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified" but decided that there were "exceptional circumstances" which meant they could suspend 12 weeks in custody for six months.

The mandatory sentence was not imposed for two reasons, firstly that the defendant was a youth at the time and it "was committed trying to get home after a prolonged attack from adults with weapons."

After his guilty plea was taken into account the youth was ordered to pay costs of £135 and a victims surcharge of £154 and arrange to pay by January 17, 2024.

Magistrates ordered that the machete should be destroyed.