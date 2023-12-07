Police appeal after stones stolen from Grade II listed church's wall

Officers believe the coping stones were stolen from a wall at St Mary's Church, Whitton, Powys, some time on Saturday, December 2.

Coping stones are stone caps that sit on top of a wall, typically placed on top of a wall to protect the masonry from weather damage.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.

This can be done online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101 and quoting reference OCN23001219182.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by 0800 555 111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org