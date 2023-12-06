Shrewsbury pair charged with drug dealing

Paul Bryant, 62, of Sundorne Road, and Clemintine Franks, 34, of Moneybrook Way both entered not guilty pleas when they appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The pair have been charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply crack and heroin, and supplying or offering to supply controlled drugs, namely crack and heroin.

These charges relate to a drugs warrant carried out on Thursday November 29 at an address in the Sundorne area of Shrewsbury.

They Pair are set to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on January 4 and were both remanded in custody.