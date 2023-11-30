Man arrested on suspicion of assault after woman hurt on Shrewsbury's Welsh Bridge

The incident, just after midnight on Saturday, saw the woman suffer minor injuries following a suspected assault, West Mercia Police said.

A spokesperson for the force said today: "We were called to a report of an assault on the Welsh Bridge in Shrewsbury around 12.30am on Saturday, November 26.

"One woman suffered minor injuries. A 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"Enquiries are ongoing."