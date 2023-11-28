Telford woman in court accused of stealing clothes worth £450 from Sports Direct

Francesca Hanks, of Clock Tower Avenue, Wrockwardine Wood, faced two theft charges when she appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

She is accused of stealing clothes from Sports Direct in Broughton Shopping Park, Broughton, Clywd, on August 21 this year, as well as confectionary, a phone charger and a toilet light from B&M in Telford town centre last Tuesday, November 21.

Hanks was remanded on unconditional bail. She is next due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on January 24 next year in relation to these charges.