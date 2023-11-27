Man admits assaulting woman near Bridgnorth and threatening two other people

Nathan Edwards, aged 30, committed the offences in Highley, near Bridgnorth, on November 16 this year.

He admitted one count of assault by beating and two counts of using threatening behaviour at Kidderminster Magistrates Court.

Edwards, of Wrekin Road, Wellington, Telford, was remanded on unconditional bail, and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court for sentence on December 12. A pre-sentence report will be prepared.