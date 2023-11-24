Police gave drunken burglar a lift home but grew suspicious during the journey

David Wyn Evans took a Makita battery drill, a Dewalt impact driver, Dewalt boots and a Makita hammer driver drill, worth between £700 and £800 from Knighton Building Supplies on October 26 2023.

An employee saw him acting suspiciously and asked head office to check the CCTV – on which he was seen taking the items.

The intoxicated 44 year-old of Millbank, Norton, Presteigne, was seen by Police Officers Morris and Scott sat on the nearside kerb of the road, surrounded by the stolen goods.