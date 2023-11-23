Man in court accused of robbery, theft and violence in Shrewsbury

Ian Bevan, aged 39 of no fixed abode, has been charged with seven offences, including two counts of robbery, two counts of theft from a store, one count of burglary, one count of possession of an offensive weapon, and one count of intentional strangulation.

The charges relate to several incidents that took place between Saturday, November 18 and Wednesday, November 22 across Shrewsbury.

Bevan was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Stafford Magistrates Court at North Staffordshire Justice Centre today.