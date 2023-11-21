Details of car stolen from Highley added to police national database

Officers in the area say details of the blue vehicle have been added to the police number plate recognition system which can alert any force in the country.

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of Broseley & Much Wenlock policing team, said: "A blue Mitsubishi L200, with the last three of the registration being HTL, was stolen from Hazelwells Road, Highley, on Sunday November 19 between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm.

"The details of the stolen vehicle have been added to the national Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system so that if it triggers an ANPR camera any Police units near by will be notified and can take action."

PCSO Goddard added: "If you saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at around about midnight, please use our online reporting system and refer to incident 00149_I_19112023.

"If you aren’t comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website."