Telford drug dealer who absconded for four months caught again with more drugs

Brandon Parkes was supposed to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on July 18 to face charges of possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, was well as possession of criminal property in the form of £1,012 in cash.

Those charges date back to Telford on July 6 last year.

However, the 24-year-old, of no fixed address, never appeared, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Parkes, of no fixed address, was arrested in Telford on Friday and later charged with possessing 16g of cocaine with intent to supply and 10g of diamorphine with intent to supply.

On Saturday, Kidderminster Magistrates Court heard how 216 wraps were found on Parkes when he was arrested on Friday, with prosecutors claiming the drugs were worth around £2,600.

After admitting all five offences, Parkes was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court.