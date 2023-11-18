Man with drugs who ran from taxi told he'd be 'really stupid' not to take 'huge chance'

Tobias Conway-Graham ran off from a taxi after being tailed by a police officer in Telford at 11.45am on May 1, 2020.

During the resulting chase on foot, the 32-year-old dropped a bag before being caught by a PC Armstrong, but managed to get away.

The bag was later found to have 46 sealed bags containing 13.7g of cocaine and 37.5g of cannabis in another six bags, while Conway-Graham was later caught. Police also seized a total of £960 that was in his possession.

Mr Robert Edwards, prosecuting, said the defendant had been asked to move a drug-dealing kit to service a debt, although it would only clear some of what he owed a dealer.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Magistrates Court, was told how Conway-Graham had 35 offences to his name, mainly for dishonesty and violence, from 15 court appearances over the years. The court heard how he was first jailed in 2012 and was locked up again last year.

Mitigating, Mr Kevin Jones said that Conway-Graham's toothbrush and driving licence were also in the bag because he was homeless at the time. The drugs were found in a child's milk bottle.

He added: "It looks like these people are exploited by dealers, sometimes even with their eyes open; 'I will do it and do it just this once'," suggesting he did not have a big part to play in the drugs operation.

"His role is limited on that day to the movement of a kit from one place to another," Mr Jones said.

After admitting possessing a controlled drug of class A and class B with intent to supply, Judge Anthony Lowe gave Conway-Graham a 21-month prison term suspended for two years.

"I'm giving you a huge chance here, you would be really, really stupid not to take it," he told the defendant. "You have played your final card."

The judge acknowledges Conway-Graham's letter in which he said he wanted to keep his home, family relationships and find employment, adding: "I'm giving you that chance. Can you keep out of trouble for two years?"

Conway-Graham, now of Northwood Crescent, Bradford, was also ordered to go on a thinking and skills programme and carry out 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Judge Lowe also ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, and said he "didn't want to hear in two months' time you have got a bad back or something" after no physical limitations were mentioned at Wednesday's sentencing hearing.

He also issued a forfeiture order in relation to £960 seized by police, as well as forfeiture and destruction orders for the drugs.