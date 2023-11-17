Warning issued as police see rise in fraudsters pretending to be officers across the region

West Mercia Police say they have received a recent increase in the number of reports of fraudsters across its three counties - including Shropshire - claiming to be from various police services around the country.

The crime, known as ‘Courier Fraud’, has seen elderly and vulnerable people targeted.

A spokesperson for the police said: "However, anyone can be a victim to this crime. We would urge everyone to pass on the information about bogus callers to relatives, friends and neighbours who may be at risk to such scams.

"Always remember that no police officer from any force or department will ever ask you to hand over money or transfer funds, regardless of their name or unit.

"I would like to reassure the community that we are investigating these crimes and want to hear from anyone who has been contacted in this way.

"This scam can be very elaborate, very convincing and cruel. If you think someone is trying to scam you, tell someone straight away. Don't be pressured. Give yourself time to stop and think."

Officers say if the crime is still in progress, because for example, you have recently provided bank details or handed over cards or cash or are going to visit your bank or the caller has arranged for someone to visit your address to collect items, you should call the police on 999.

You can find more information on fraud from the West Mercia Police website