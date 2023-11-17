Shropshire Star
Close

Two from Telford face human trafficking, controlling prostitution and rape charges

Two people from Telford have been charged for human trafficking offences.

By David Tooley
Published

Ashley Port, aged 35, of New Road in Madeley was today charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and rape.

Odette Barker, aged 42, of Burford in Telford was also charged today with human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain.

Both have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on November 18.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular