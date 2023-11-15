Telford man charged after police 'made aware of commentary on social media about anti-semitic messages'

Elliot Jackson, 31, of Dinthill in Hollinswood was charged with malicious communications on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers confirmed on Tuesday that they were looking into reports of an alleged incident in Telford after screen grabs of messages went viral on social media.

Jackson was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, November 16.

A police statement said the charge comes after they were "made aware of commentary on social media about anti-semitic messages".