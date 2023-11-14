Man arrested after Tesco knife robbery in Shrewsbury

The incident at the Ditherington Road Tesco Express occurred around 5.40pm on Monday.

Police say a man entered the store and put washing products in his bag before walking towards the exit.

As the staff challenged the man, he threatened them with a knife.

On Tuesday morning a man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

West Mercia Police said the arrest formed part of Operation sceptre, which is the national anti-knife intensification week taking place from Monday, November 13 until Sunday, November 19.