Man arrested after Tesco knife robbery in Shrewsbury
A man has been arrested following a robbery which saw staff threatened with a knife at a Tesco store in Shrewsbury.
Published
The incident at the Ditherington Road Tesco Express occurred around 5.40pm on Monday.
Police say a man entered the store and put washing products in his bag before walking towards the exit.
As the staff challenged the man, he threatened them with a knife.
On Tuesday morning a man, aged 34, was arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.
West Mercia Police said the arrest formed part of Operation sceptre, which is the national anti-knife intensification week taking place from Monday, November 13 until Sunday, November 19.