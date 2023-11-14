Hate crime investigation launched in Telford after antisemitic messages go viral
Police in Telford have confirmed they are investigating a suspected hate crime after screengrabs of antisemitic messages went viral on social media.
By Megan Jones
West Mercia Police confirmed on Tuesday that they are looking into reports of an alleged hate crime in Telford.
Screen grabs of antisemitic messages went viral on social media on Tuesday morning.
A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "We’re aware of commentary on social media about screen grabs of antisemitic messages.
"We can confirm this has been reported as a hate crime and officers in Telford are investigating."