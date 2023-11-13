Man in police CCTV picture appeal has been "identified" say officers

The appeal was issued on Sunday and officers in the Newport area have thanked members of the public for their help.

PC Rich Edward, of the Newport Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "Following yesterday's Neighbourhood Matters alert requesting assistance to identify a male following an incident of criminal damage on Newport High Street, I can confirm this male has now been identified.

"Thank you to all of those who replied to the alert and helped us in this matter. There is no longer any requirement to identify this male."

The incident involved an allegation of criminal damage to a window on Newport High Street. The incident happened just before midnight on Saturday, October 14, 2023.