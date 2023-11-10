Teenagers charged with Shrewsbury theft and car offences

Robbie Lewin, aged 18, of no fixed abode, was charged with being in a vehicle that was taken without the owner's consent.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with theft from a dwelling.

The charges relate to an incident that took place at Albert Gardens in Shrewsbury in May 2023.

Both are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28.