Teenagers charged with Shrewsbury theft and car offences
Two teenagers have been charged with theft and vehicle offences following an incident in Shrewsbury earlier this year.
Robbie Lewin, aged 18, of no fixed abode, was charged with being in a vehicle that was taken without the owner's consent.
A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was also charged with theft from a dwelling.
The charges relate to an incident that took place at Albert Gardens in Shrewsbury in May 2023.
Both are due to appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 28.