Jail term for killer lorry driver will 'hopefully send message' about dangerous driving - police

That is the view of a police sergeant after the sentence of Patrick Casey, who was jailed this week for killing 24-year-old Morrisons delivery driver Callum Powell on the A5 at Nesscliffe.

Casey was told he will be "haunted for life" by Judge Anthony Lowe at Shrewsbury Crown Court, after the facts were read about the crash on January 23 this year.

Casey was jailed for four years and two months this week after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

Dashcam footage from Casey's cab showed him trying to overtake another lorry on a single carriageway before colliding head on with Callum's Vauxhall Astra. Callum died at the scene.

Callum Powell

After the sentencing, Sergeant Alex Saxton, from the Operational Policing Unit based in Telford, said: “This is a tragic case, which has had a huge impact on all involved. Sadly, the whole incident could have easily been avoided if different decisions were made by Casey when in control of vehicle with such power.

“I know this sentence won’t bring Callum back, but I hope it sends a message to other road users to be more considerate when using the roads, as actions can have devastating consequences.”

West Mercia Police urged motorists to follow the rules of the Highway Code when overtaking other vehicles – particularly when overtaking larger vehicles such as HGVs – to keep themselves and other road users around them safe. Before overtaking, make sure the road is sufficiently clear ahead and only overtake when it is safe and legal to do so.

The force said that overtaking large vehicles is more difficult – and they take more time to pass - so make sure that you have enough room ahead to complete your overtaking manoeuvre. Always take extra care at night and in poor visibility when it is harder to judge speed and distance.