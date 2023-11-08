Train passenger who tried to avoid paying £11 fare ordered to pay 24x that amount at court
A train passenger who tried to avoid paying an £11 fare must pay up more than 24 times that amount in fine and court costs.
Kevin Collinge, from Carwood in Stirchley, Telford, was travelling on a train in London on August 23.
Bexley Magistrates Court was told that at London Victoria he travelled on a Southeastern train without purchasing an £11 ticket.
The 37-year-old admitted the offence in the hearing on November 1. He was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £11 compensation, a £32 surcharge and £150 costs.
In total he must pay £273.