Man helped himself to booze after walking into hotel's closed function suite

Rhys Vermiere admitted burglary at the Metropole Hotel in Llandrindod Wells on August 29, 2022, when he appeared at the town's magistrates court on Wednesday, October 25.

The 22-year-old of Lon Cwm was seen on CCTV at 7pm walking into the hotel’s rear entrance with another male before going into the David Spencer function suite, which was closed. He took 13 bottles of Budweiser or Corona beer worth £12.50, 16 bottles of Kopparberg cider worth £22.50 and one bottle of whisky worth £36.

He was arrested on January 15, and admitted going into the hotel to steal alcohol and said he did not know the other male. He was given a caution on the condition that he compensated the hotel, but he failed to pay.

Mitigating, Mr Andrew Isaacs said at the time Vermiere was struggling with homelessness and personal difficulties.

He said he now has stable accommodation and hopefully his life will be more stable.

Magistrates fined him £80 and ordered him to pay £71 compensation to the Metropole Hotel, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.