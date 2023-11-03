Two in court accused of burgling Shrewsbury shop

Ryan McLaughlan and Lesley Buy are accused of burgling Meole Village Stores in Alexandra Avenue, Shrewsbury, and stealing alcohol some time on Sunday, October 29 and Monday, October 30.

They appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court but are both yet to plead to a single charge of burglary.

McLaughlan, aged 34, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on November 7.

Buy, aged 57, of Chantry Place, Radbrook, Shrewsbury, was granted bail on the conditions she does not contact McLaughlan or attend the shop she allegedly burgled.

She is next due appear at Telford Magistrates Court on November 14.