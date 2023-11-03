'Riot fears' at Shropshire prison after no running water leads to 'inhumane conditions'

Inmates at Stoke Heath Prison, near Market Drayton, have been living in "inhumane" conditions, with rats coming into cells where toilets full of faeces cannot be flushed.

Prisoners have been unable to shower and brush their teeth, and have only had one 500ml bottle of water each to last two days, it has been claimed.

Families of prisoners have been in touch with the Shropshire Star saying they fear riots at the Category C jail.

The mother of one inmate, who asked not to be named due to worries her son could get in trouble, said: "They've had no water for three days.

"He says it's terrible. They've got no water. They can't have a drink. They're getting a 500ml bottle of water every 48 hours and they can't refill it.

"They've got toilets in their cells, so you can imagine what that's like after two or three days. They can't brush their teeth or have a shower.

"I know they aren't in there to have a nice time, but it's inhumane."

Another prisoner's mother, from the Walsall area, said: "I've had a phone call off him. They're only getting a small bottle of water every couple of days. Rats are coming up through the toilets.

"There are 200 prisoners in there and he says they're getting ready to riot. I've told him to keep himself out of it.

"I tried to speak to someone at the prison but they just said I could send an email. I don't know what to do. I think it's just diabolical."

Prisoners are understood to be receiving water from other supplies, such as bottles, while repairs are completed.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “Severn Trent Water is working urgently to resolve the issue which began on Thursday and the prison is being provided with water from alternative supplies in the meantime.”