Man accused of attempted murder after Shrewsbury flat fire

Javed Qureshi, aged 30, appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates Court accused of attempting to murder a woman and arson with recklessness to endanger life.

It comes after a fire at a flat in Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury on Tuesday morning. A man and a woman were taken to hospital after the fire and police cordoned off the "active crime scene" for a number of days.

Qureshi, of Ellesmere Road, Shrewsbury, made no plea to the charges and the case was sent up to Shrewsbury Crown Court. He remains in custody and is next expected to appear on November 30.

The road was closed on Tuesday while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The fire took place in a flat on Ellesmere Road

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it received a report of a 'house fire, all persons accounted for' at around 8.23am.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance service said: "We were called at 8.10am to an incident at a private address on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered two patients: a man and a woman.

"Ambulance staff treated the man for serious injuries and the woman for potentially serious injuries before they were both conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment."