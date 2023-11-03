Fine and ban for Telford driver who refused to give breath sample to police

Kulveer Chopra, of Dawley Road, Telford, failed to provide a sample when he was stopped in Stoke-on-Trent on September 18 this year.

Chopra, aged 41, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to failing to provide a specimen for analysis and failing to surrender to bail, after missing a court hearing on October 26.

He was banned from driving for six months and fined £160. He was also ordered to pay £135 in prosecution costs.