Ban and big court bill for drug driver found way over limit for cocaine derivative

Jason Fletcher, aged 35, of Span Meadow, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of drug-driving a Ford Fiesta on the A442 Queensway, in Telford, on April 28.

A test found that Fletcher had 541 microgrammes of Benzoylecgonine (BZE) per litre in his blood when the limit is 50.

Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite of cocaine, formed by the liver and excreted in the urine.

Fletcher was also found to have not less than 22 microgrammes of cocaine per litre in his blood when the limit is 10.

Telford Magistrates Court, sitting on October 17, was told that Fletcher's guilty plea was taken into account when they handed out an obligatory 12 month driving ban.

Fletcher was also fined £614 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £135 and a victims surcharge of £246.

He will have until November 15, 2023 to arrange for payment of £995 to be made in full.