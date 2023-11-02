Telford murder probe: Woman set to face trial for perverting course of justice

Anthony Wootton, aged 41, was found dead in a car park in Gresley Close, Woodside, Telford, on Monday, July 17.

Four days later, 31-year-old Ashley Harris, of Armstrong Close, Telford, was charged with his murder.

Three women were accused of perverting the course of justice in relation to the murder, however charges have now been dropped against two of them.

Kimberley Juru, Andrea Edge and Julie Allie all appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Juru, aged 37, of Armstrong Close, and Edge, aged 48, of Newcomen Way, Telford, both pleaded not guilty to the charge and the crown prosecution service offered no evidence against them. Judge Anthony Lowe recorded not guilty verdicts.

Allie, aged 37, of Armstrong Close, is yet to plead to a charge of perverting the course of justice and another of assisting an offender. The CPS is pursuing a case against her, with a provisional trial date for July next year. The next hearing Allie must attend in relation to this case will be back at Shrewsbury Crown Court on February 16 next year. She was granted conditional bail.

Harris is currently remanded in custody ahead of his trial for the murder of Mr Wootton, expected to take place in January 2024 at Stafford Crown Court.